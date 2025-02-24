Who’s Hot

Joan Beringer (6-10, PF, 2006, Cedevita Olimpjia)

If there is a player that has managed to really elevate his stock in just a few months is definitely Joan Beringer,(pictured) a kid who turned 18 last November and is one of the youngest International prospects of this year’s class. Dozens of scouts attend Cedevita’s games in the last couple of months and saw him average almost 5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 17 minutes per game. But there is a reason for that. The French prospect turned some heads in his direction last summer, when he played in EuroBasket U18, despite the fact that all eyes were focused on Nolan Traore and Noa Essengue. He had a solid Tournament and then signed with Cedevita, playing for the first time at the senior level. Things have taken off from there. Gradually, Beringer managed to draw attention, as a mobile Rim Runner/Rim protector, with great length, athleticism and great defensive instincts. What stands out the most, though, is the glimpses of a player who can move defensively and switch to perimeter players in Pick and Roll and at the same time protect the basket. Beringer is surely a work in progress and rough around the edges, especially on the defensive end. His body needs work. But his ceiling is intriguing.

Nolan Traore (6-4, PG, 2006, Saint Quentin)

The French prospect has had a lot of ups and downs all season long, but he is still considered the best International prospect of this year’s Draft Class and rightfully so. After all, it’s not easy to find point guards with his size and feel for the game. Traore is an explosive guard, who can run Pick and Rolls all day long, being able to attack the basket and make every possible pass already, impressive for a kid that will only turn 19 years old in May. His Pull Up game isn’t there yet – his percentages are actually pretty low for now in Pull Ups – but he has a nice shooting release and it’s true that he has 3-level scorer potential. With that said, shooting 69% from the free throw line, 31% from mid-range and almost 29% from the 3-point line for the season doesn’t help his case, nor the fact that at times he has problems against explosive guards. But his ceiling is too high to ignore.

Ben Saraf (6-6, PG, 2006, Ratiopharm Ulm)

The Israeli prospect continues to have a pretty good season in high level leagues (German’s 1st Division and EuroCup), for a team that is known for producing NBA Draft prospects. He is an all around point guard with great size, who can manipulate defenses in Pick and Roll actions, playing the game at his own pace and his I.Q and feel for the game are always praised by everyone. With that said, his 3-point (26.7% for the season), Free throw (70.3% for the season) percentages, his average assist/turnover ratio and his defense against athletic guards due to lack of elite athleticism are reasons for concern. At the same time though, there are two more things that people should keep in mind with the lefty playmaker: He is just a 19 year old point guard who is holding his footing at the higher level with a usage rate of almost 28% and – albeit in small sample size – he is shooting almost 40% in Spot Up 3s this season. If Saraf manages to keep his Spot Up shooting at this level, this could be a difference maker for him.

Hugo Gonzalez (6-6, SF, 2006, Real Madrid)

Playing behind two former NBA players (Mario Hezonja, Dzanan Musa) and some EuroLeague veterans is no easy task, as Hugo Gonzalez realised this season. He has no guaranteed playing time. But something has changed in the last couple of weeks. Craving for some athleticism and intensity, Real Madrid turned to the Spanish wing, who took advantage of this opportunity, having some quality games, with a defensive role, and also some good moments on offense. Gonzalez is still considered one of the best players of his generation in Europe. He is a high motor wing, with above average athleticism, who runs the floor well, makes timely cuts to the basket and gives everything on defense. Shooting is, at the moment, the biggest concern for Gonzalez. If he manages to improve as a shooter – and he has shown some encouraging glimpses – everything changes. And that says a lot, considering that he already has a lot of fans.

Noa Essengue (6-10, F/C, 2006, Ratiopharm Ulm)

Slowly but surely, Noa Essengue – who is the youngest player of this international class, having turned 18 in December – has managed to keep his stock at a very good level, having a really good season in Germany’s 1st Division and EuroCup, two pretty competitive Leagues. The French prospect is a versatile defender, who has the potential to guard all positions and that has always been his calling card, along with the fact that he has a great motor on both ends of the floor, combined with a rare level of maturity for his age. A good athlete, with a good motor, who draws fouls like a magnet and can guard all positions is always welcome in the NBA. But for Essengue to make the next step in his development, it is essential to improve considerably as a shooter.

Mouhamed Faye (6-9, F/C, 2005, Reggio Emilia)

The Senegalese center is having a great season in Italy’s 1st division, continuing to strengthen his case for this year’s NBA Draft, averaging almost a double-double, with 1.5 blocks per game. Faye is a Rim Runner. A Pick and Roll big, who sets good screens and makes good dives to the basket, who crashes the offensive boards and can protect the rim on defense. His offensive game needs polishing and he is still learning defense, but he is a star in his role and this could be enough for him to get drafted.

Noah Penda (6-6, F, 2005, Le Mans)

Four years ago, Noah Penda was playing in the French 3rd Division league. He then spent 2 years in the French 2nd Division. This season, he is playing in the French 1st Division and is considered an NBA prospect. And he is actually better and more productive than he was one year ago, playing at a lower level.

That pretty much summarizes everything someone needs to know about this bulky combo forward, a player with amazing basketball I.Q and 3-and-D potential. Penda is a better player than numbers suggest. A rare forward who averages almost 1.5 steals and a about 1 block per game, who shot 36% in Spot Up actions and is a versatile defender, who could guard positions 2-4. He is an average athlete by NBA standards and a streaky shooter. But he is mature and there is a lot to like about him, as a coaches favorite type.

Stock Neutral

Bogoljub Markovic (6-11, PF, 2006, Mega Mis)

Despite some ups and downs the last couple of weeks, Markovic has been a steady force for his team and his stock remains at a good level. Which makes sense considering the team he is playing and with his skillset, which intrigues. The Serbian prospect is a new era. A power forward with great size, who can shoot the ball from the perimeter and rebound the ball. What separates him from his peers though is his feel for the game, since he is already a really good passer for a big, averaging almost 3 assists per game. His 3 turnovers per game and his iffy defense are the major reasons he is mostly considered a 2nd rounder and not a 1st rounder, along with the fact that this year’s NBA Draft class is somewhat deep. But his potential is undeniable.

Alex Toohey (6-7, G/F, 2004, Sydney Kings)

The Australian wing has managed to become part of the conversation for this year’s NBA Draft thanks to his performances in NBL. He always had some fans in scouting circles and he has definitely improved this season. Toohey is a typical Australian All Around wing. A physical player, with good basketball I.Q, who loves to run in transition and knows where to be on both ends of the floor. A ball mover and adequate second creator on offense and a versatile defender with a knack for steals on defense. Having that in mind, his shooting remains a major flaw, he can’t really create his own shot, or be a consistent creator in Pick and Rolls. Toohey is a solid role player, but must improve as a shooter if he wants to play at the next level.

Johann Grunloh (6-10, C, 2005, Rasta Vechta)

The German prospect continues to build momentum, having a solid season in German’s 1st Division, with good moments on both ends of the floor.

Grunloh has a role similar to the one that he will have at the next level, as a Pick and Roll/Pick and Pop big (he takes almost as many shoots in PnR as in PnP this season), who can protect the rim, being – at age 20 – the best shot blocker in Bundesliga, which is really impressive. The fact that he has even some good moments in switches when defending the Pick and Roll is actually what makes this even more impressive. Grunloh still has a lot of things to work for, especially on the offensive end. But he is clearly on the right path.

Sergio De Larrea (6-6, PG/SG, 2005, Valencia)

His numbers don’t jump off the page, but Sergio De Larrea has had a good season with Valencia, receiving consistent playing time in the competitive Spanish League and EuroCup, in a team full of veterans. De Larrea is a typical Spanish point guard, who can play the Pick and Roll at a high level, organize a team, shoot the open Spot Up 3 and put pressure on the ball. What makes him more intriguing is that he is also 6-6. He still has some ups and downs and the fact that he plays for an elite team that has a rotation of 10 or even 12 players per game doesn’t help him to showcase his skillet at times. But people have started taking notice of him.

Neoklis Avdalas (6-9, G/F, 2006, Peristeri)

The Greek prospect has finally found his groove. After being in the spotlight for years, he finally has a role that fits him in a competitive league, showing encouraging signs on both ends of the floor. Avdalas is a playmaking wing. A 6-9 guard/forward who loves to play the Pick and Roll and either attack the basket, take a Pull Up shot or pass the ball, since he is already a pretty good passer, thanks to his passing instincts and his ability to see above the defense with his size. The real game changer in his case is that he looks really comfortable taking Pull Ups shots, even from the 3-point line: He is shooting with 41.7% from the International 3-point line in Pulls Ups this season, which obviously isn’t sustainable, but it’s still impressive. And he is doing all that while he is guarding point guards on the other end of the floor. Avdalas still has a long way to go. He is inconsistent, he is a below average Spot Up shooter, has problems against physicality and he still polishes his shooting release. But his stock is definitely going up.

Ben Henshall (6-5, G/F, 2004, Perth Wildcats)

The Australian wing had a solid season in NBL, with consistency being one of the things that stood out, since he was able to support the role he had, which helped him stay in the conversation for the NBA Draft. Physical, playmaking wings – who could even spend some time at the point guard position – who can make a Pull Up shot and can take a Spot Up shot, equally well, are always welcomed in the NBA. Even the ones that lack an elite level of athleticism. Henshall could become an interesting role player, which could be just enough to hear his name called in the second round.

Who’s Cold

Izan Almansa (6-10, PF, 2005, Perth Wildcats)

Being one of the most successful youth players – if not the most successful – in FIBA’s history, Izan Almansa found out the hard way the last two years that playing at the senior level is a completely different thing. After a mediocre season in G-League last season, the Spanish prospect has had actually a worst showing this season in the competitive NBL, which has hurt his stock even more. The Spanish big is a high I.Q forward with good size and solid length and athleticism. He knows where to be on the court, makes good cuts to the basket, is an above average passer and a very good rebounder. But he is a tweener by NBA standards. Not fast enough or a good enough shooter to play the 4, and not big, or athletic enough to play the 5. Almansa is still young and has some good moments on the floor. But some things have to change for him if he wants to play at the NBA level.

Rocco Zikarsky (7-2, C, 2006, Brisbane Bullets)

The season is over for Rocco Zikarsky – his team was eliminated from the playoffs – and if one thing is certain, that he definitely didn’t help his cause. It was a difficult season for the Australian big, who struggled to find playing time for his team, playing 12 minutes per game and failing to show something memorable. The fact that he blocked just 11 shots in the 18 games he played – with rim protection being one of his calling cards – probably says a good part of the story. Zikarsky is still young though. Big guys mature at different speeds. This was just the first season of his eligibility. He is still considered a prospect, who can become a Pick and Roll big, who could protect the rim. It would be wise for him to wait at least one more year before he declares for the NBA Draft. A strong season next year could change things.

Michael Ruzic (6-10, PF, 2006, Joventut Badalona)

After a 3 month absence due to an injury in his right (his shooting) hand (ruptured tendon in his thumb), the Croatian prospect finally hit the floor. Understandably, he looked rusty and hasn’t played heavy minutes yet. He knows though that he has a lot of ground to cover. Ruzic has all the tools to become a solid Stretch-4 at the next level. A Spot Up/Catch and Drive type of player, who could even put the ball on the floor which could help him slide down one position, while he also shows versatility on defense and uses his good basketball I.Q. He has to work on his body and improve as a defender. But he is still just 18. He won’t turn 19 until October, which makes him one of the youngest players of this year’s International class. A lot of eyes will be on him heading to the NBA Draft.

Eli Ndiaye (6-9, F/C, 2004, Real Madrid)

There was a time that Eli Ndiaye was considered an NBA prospect. It might sound harsh to say this for a 21 year old, but it’s difficult to imagine this being true now. Not after this is the 3rd season in a row that he mostly looks like the same player he was almost 2 years ago, when he burst onto the scene as a fearless teenager, who could guard multiple positions and had potential as a Spot Up shooter. Ndiaye is still those things. He is an athletic and versatile defender and has actually improved as a Spot Up shooter (the sample is still small). But he still plays sparingly. Physical bigs who can guard multiple positions are always wanted, but a lot of things have to change for Ndiaye to get drafted. For what it’s worth, he has one more year of eligibility.

Lefteris Mantzoukas (6-10, PF, 2003, Maroussi)

The days when Mantzoukas was considered an NBA prospect are long gone. After being in the spotlight as a 15 years old, the Greek prospect failed to meet expectations through the years, making his solid 2-month period – two years ago – just a reminder of what he could become if he had consistent playing time and worked harder. It’s the last year of eligibility for Mantzoukas, who has now become a Stretch-4 with some good defensive moments, playing on loan to Maroussi from Panathinaikos, who has a lot of ups and downs – even in the same game – and still tries to find a consistent role. It would take a miracle for him to be considered an NBA prospect nowadays and even that could not be enough.