This week’s edition of Hot & Cold: Sophomores comes at a perfect time. One sophomore put up historic numbers in his last five games, etching his name in the record books. The other two performers in the hot category made the most of their minutes on the floor this week. For the cold category, both listed players averaged below five points in their last five games. So, there are Mount Everest levels of highs in this list, and Mariana’s Trench levels of low. Read on to find out!

Who’s Hot:

1. Cam Thomas – G – Brooklyn Nets

Last 5 Games: 34.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 48.6 FG%, 43.2 3P%

Season Averages: 10.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 45.5 FG%, 40.7 3P%

With the Kyrie Irving saga ending in Brooklyn, Cam Thomas seized the opportunity to prove himself. On Tuesday Thomas became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in three straight games, at 21 years, 117 days old. The Japanese-born guard exploded for 44 points, five rebounds and five assists in a win against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 4. Thomas shot 69.6% from the field during the match and followed it with a 47-point masterclass against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6. Thomas went 7-for-11 from 3-point range in that game. In the following game, Feb 7th, he went for 43 points against Phoenix on 11-for-23 shooting. Thomas has a newfound role in Brooklyn. No one expects him to continue to average points at this pace, but anywhere in double-figures will secure him a spot on the top 10 sophomores list in the coming weeks.

2. Trey Murphy III – F – New Orleans Pelicans

Last 5 Games: 18.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 60.8 FG%, 48.4 3P%

Season Averages: 13.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 49.1 FG%, 40.2 3P%

Trey Murphy III already made the top 10 sophomore list this past week, but he’s shooting the heck out of the ball right now, so it wouldn’t be a valid hot and cold list without him. Over his last five games, Murphy III is averaging 18.0 points while shooting 60.8% from the field and just a tick under 50.0% from beyond the arc. On Feb. 5, the 6’9” forward gave Sacramento a 30-bomb where he finished 6-for-8 from deep. The night before, the Pelicans outdueled the Lakers thanks to Murphy’s 21-point, five-rebound night where he shot 58.3%. We already know Murphy is a top player in the sophomore class, but it’s nice to appreciate a hot streak when a player is on one.

3. Josh Christopher – G – Houston Rockets

Last 5 Games: 12.4 PTS, 1.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 61.5 FG%

Season Averages: 4.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 46.1 FG%

Josh Christopher is more of the ideal candidate for the hot and cold list. A low point per game average player who is on a roll in their last five games. Christopher, in particular, is doing well with his scoring and that’s respectable. Not everyone is going to pick up multiple assists and rebounds each game, especially when you’re on a young Houston Rockets squad headlined by fellow sophomores Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Christopher, a former Arizona State Sun Devil, is up from his season average of 4.5 points to 12.4 over his last five games, the first four of which he finished in double-figures. Christopher had a 20-point, five-assist against Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 4, where he shot 63.6% from the field. Houston has its hands full with young scoring talent, so it would be nice to see Christopher add his name to the list if he continues to receive more minutes.

Who’s Cold?

1. Davion Mitchell – G – Sacramento Kings

Last 5 Games: 4.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 34.8 FG%

Season Averages: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 45.3 FG%

It has been a tough season for Davion Mitchell. The second-year guard suited up in 52 games so far for the Sacramento Kings but is only averaging 5.8 points. During his rookie season, Mitchell played in 75 games and accumulated an 11.5-point average. Despite Sacramento’s breakout success this season, Mitchell is down from 27.7 minutes on the floor during his rookie campaign to 18.3. He’s scored five points or less in four out of his last five games. It’s not looking too good for Mitchell this season, but then again, there’s always the second half to look forward to.

2. Ziaire Williams – F – Memphis Grizzlies

Last 5 Games: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 50.0 FG%

Season Averages: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 42.1 FG%

A few weeks back when we did a different hot and cold sophomore list, Ziaire Williams was on the hot side. Williams was averaging 9.2 points per game over his last five and had a few solid shooting nights. But as we said before, as quickly as you end up on the stove of this list, you can find yourself in the freezer. Williams is down two ticks in his points average and only has 4.6 to account for over his last five games. As a team, the Memphis Grizzlies are struggling to capture wins. Hopefully, the upcoming break will give them the needed rest so they can turn it back on in the second half.