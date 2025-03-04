Dash Daniels, the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, impressed everyone in attendance at Basketball Without Borders. He has good positional size and prides himself as a two-way player, earning Defensive MVP of the camp.

NBADraft.Net: What was your impression of the camp?

Dash Daniels: The camp was super fun. We got to compete with other talented guys, get up and down, and yeah just super grateful for the opportunity.

NBADraft.Net: Who else impressed you here?

Dash Daniels: There’s a lot of guys. I’m not sure of his name but obviously the guy that one MVP #21 (Ikenna Alozie); he’s super quick, super fast, and super hard to guard so I’ll probably say him.

NBADraft.Net: What position do you see yourself ultimately playing?

Dash Daniels: I’m very versatile so I don’t mind…I’m mainly a point guard but I love playing shooting guard as well. I like getting my teammates involved with the ball in my hands as well so I’m mainly a one or two.

NBADraft.Net: What influence has your brother had on your career?

Dash Daniels: He’s had a big influence. Before he made the league, I didn’t know if I had much chance of making so, after I saw that I’m like “yeah, there’s real opportunity for me.” So I’m just trying to get to the NBA.

NBADraft.Net: Who else do you like in the NBA?

Dash Daniels: Guys like De'Aaron Fox and Jrue Holiday, these two-way guards that love to pick up the ball full-court, get stops, and help their team win. Also, get down on the offensive end. De'Aaron Fox, super fast player, gets downhill, gets to the rim, and can shoot the ball as well. So, two-way players.

NBADraft.Net: Do you watch much college?

Dash Daniels: I watch a little bit. I don’t really have a team, but I like the way Houston plays, the big defensive minded team. I love watching them because they’re two-way players, how I like to play so they’re super fun to watch.

NBADraft.Net: You really pride yourself in defense.

Dash Daniels: Yeah 100%.

NBADraft.Net: How old were you when you first dunked a basketball?

Dash Daniels: When I first dunked, I think I was 13.

NBADraft.Net: How tall were you?

Dash Daniels: I was maybe close to 6’0, maybe 5’11

NBADraft.Net: Where do you see yourself five years from now?

Dash Daniels: Hopefully I see myself in the league doing some amazing things. Just being a good role player for my team and trying to get a championship as well.