Fabian Kayser 6’8 PG/SG Real Madrid (Germany) 03/25/09

MPG: 20:24

PIR: 12.5

PPG: 12.0

RPG: 3.5

APG: 2.2

SPG: 0.2

TPG: 1.2

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 47.1 % ( 8/17 )

3FG: 47.1 % ( 8/17 )

FT: 66.7 % ( 8/12 )

At just 15 years of age, Fabian Kayser (pictured) showed off his great long term potential, doing a bit of everything on the court. Running the point guard position with his size and court vision is what makes him a special talent, above the others. Perhaps his statistics were not extraordinary, but considering his minutes, you could see all the things he is doing on the court and his impact on the team. He can score in a variety of ways, shooting off the dribble, going all the way to the rim, and with solid pick and roll reads. He has great ball control for his size, where he can attack, more often to the right side than left and he usually pulls up for a shot. His athleticism, speed and wingspan enable him to guard multiple positions, sometimes all 5. He is active on rebounds, where sometimes in one on one situations as a defender he can be a bit lazy or late to react. Either way, without any doubt, he left impression as a player with a very promising future.

Tomas Talcis 6’5 SF Valencia Basket (Lithuania) 09/22/07

MPG: 26:11

PIR: 16.2

PPG: 14.2

RPG: 6.2

APG: 1.5

SPG: 1.0

TPG: 2.2

BPG: /

2FG: 58% ( 14/24 )

3FG: 33% ( 4/12 )

FT: 65% ( 17/26 )

For sure one of the standout guys of the ANGT Munich tournament, Talci led his team to a second place finish. With his size, wingspan, athleticism and understanding the game, the Lithuanian showed a lot of talent and potential. He has solid ball control where, with his speed, he can go coast to coast and finish all the way at the rim. In one on one situations, he has a fast and explosive first step, where he mostly goes to the left, but also often travels. His shots off the dribble for two are solid, but from 3 needs improvement. Has great timing for cuts and movement without the ball. He is always active and boxing out both on offensive and on the defensive rebound. Defensively speaking, he was guarding multiple positions decently, but often was late on closeout situations and rotations. He’s not afraid of contact, but needs to improve his strength for the higher/senior level. In the end, he was for good reason in the starting five of the tournament.

Arminas Vilkas 6’8 210 SF U18 Next Gen Team Munich (Lithuania) 05/15/07

MPG: 21:22

PIR: 19.2

PPG: 9.8

RPG: 7.2

APG: 2.0

SPG: 1.2

TPG: 0.2

BPG: 1.8

2FG: 63% ( 14/22 )

3FG: 33% ( 1/3 )

FT: 47% ( 8/17 )

Another big from Adidas Next Gen team playing both PF/C positions, and one of the best shot blockers of the tournament, making a decisive one in the last minutes of the final. Arminas is explosive, athletic, and a strong finisher around the rim where sometimes he lacks finesse, but mostly is efficient. His game is based on a strong low post game, where he is resourceful, utilizing his right hand. He is a fighter, playing through contact, and has a long wingspan and great feel for blocked shots. He needs to work on shooting, at least from the perimeter and free throws also need to be improved. Defensively, he can guard multiple positions, has solid footwork, and is always active on rebounds, and runs in transition well. He has great energy and decent court vision and feel for the assist. With his size, it is doubtful he can play center at the senior level, but PF is more likely. Having played his best game in the final, he deserved to be in top 5 of the tournament.

Ignacio Campoy 6’6 PF Real Madrid (Spain) 12/3/07

MPG: 23:48

PIR: 18.8

PPG: 11.5

RPG: 7.2

APG: 2.5

SPG: 2.5

TPG: 1.5

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 80% ( 20/25 )

3FG: 8.3% ( 1/12 )

FT: 100 % ( 3/3 )

Another player of the starting five of the tournament, playing his last game the best, Ignacio was a high motor guy for his team in the battle for 3rd place. His game is based mostly around the basket, without many dribbles, where his shots come from transition, cuts or after offensive rebound which makes his game as a SF a bit unusual. He is not the fastest or strongest player on the court, but with his energy, strength, and fighting spirit, he often looks like one. He is always active on a rebound, grabbing every ball he can. His court vision and positioning without the ball are solid. His shooting needs to be improved, at least on spot ups. Defensively, he can guard more than one position on this level, both guards and bigs, but for the senior level it’s uncertain. His footwork could be better. He generally likes to play through contact.

Mark Morano Mahmutovic 6’6 205 SG/SF Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) 02/05/07

MPG: 32:55

PIR: 21.5

PPG: 21.0

RPG: 5.8

APG: 4.0

SPG: 1.0

TPG: 2.8

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 57.9 % ( 22/38 )

3FG: 36.7% ( 11/30 )

FT: 70% ( 7/10 )

Mark was the best player on his team leading them to a fourth place. His game is based on the offensive end, where most of his points come from spot up or pull up shots. He is an athletic, strong SG with solid size and athleticism and has good court vision and can create offense for himself. He reads the game well and has great timing for cuts, where his teammates find him for a dunk. In the one on one game, he usually ends with a pull up mostly for 3, but when he goes to the rim, it is to the right. His shot looks smooth with a high release. He’s always going for the rebound. Defensively speaking, Mark can guard on this level from 1 to 4 positions, because of his strength, but for the higher level, he could be a good guard/forward defender. Deservedly so, he was part of the starting five of the tournament.

Mathias Vazquez 6’9 210 PF/C U18 Next Gen Team Munich (Brazil) 03/26/06

MPG: 21:52

PIR: 11.8

PPG: 9.2

RPG: 4.2

APG: 1.8

SPG: 0.8

TPG: 1.5

BPG: 1.2

2FG: 52% ( 10/19 )

3FG:25% ( 3/12 )

FT: 80% ( 8/10 )

Starting big guy for Next Gen team, he led his team to first place without a loss in this tournament where he played his best game in the final and earned the MVP award, being a year younger than most of his teammates. He is a fighter with good size and feel for the game. He prefers playing face up than in the low post, even though he can do both. He has a good shot (both 2s and 3s) even off the dribble, with his size and high release, although percentages do not fully show that. He likes to play with contact, sets solid strong screens. Around the basket, he is resourceful and his court vision, and ability of finding his teammates open, is very good. Defensively, on the pick and roll, he can switch or pop out, but needs footwork and speed improvement. His low post defense is decent, and he is not afraid of contact.

Pau Torrens 6’2 PG Valencia (Spain) 12/24/07

MPG: 21:31

PIR: 14.5

PPG: 16.0

RPG: 5.2

APG: 4.2

SPG: 1.2

TPG: 2.2

BPG: 0.5

2FG: 48.7 % ( 19/39 )

3FG: 20 % ( 4/20 )

FT: 66.7% ( 14/21 )

Even though he was a backup PG for the Valencia team, his impact on their game was significant. He likes to have the ball in his hands, has great court vision in the open court and good court vision overall. He can go all the way to the basket and shoot pull ups, although percentages do not fully show that. His shooting form looks fluent, but looking at the percentages, it’s obvious it needs to be improved. Defense is solid, though sometimes can be overaggressive.

Caspar Vossenberg 6’7 SF/PF Bayern Munich (Germany) 03/17/09

MPG: 27:44

PIR: 11.2

PPG: 12.5

RPG: 3.0

APG: 1.8

SPG: 1.5

TPG: 2.5

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 56% ( 14/25 )

3FG: 25% ( 3/12 )

FT: 72.2% ( 13/18 )

With his size and long wingspan being a year younger, Caspar showed his potential in Munich. He is good in transition, with and without the ball, cuts, and reading the game. His shooting must be improved. Defensively he can guard more than one position, sometimes late on rotations. He needs a few more pounds for the higher level.

Nikolas Sermpezis 6’6 180 PG Bayern Munich (Greece) 05/03/07

MPG: 26:42

PIR: 18.0

PPG: 20.5

RPG: 4.0

APG: 4.0

SPG: 2.2

TPG: 2.8

BPG: /

2FG: 55.1 % ( 27/49 )

3FG: 15.8 % ( 3/19 )

FT: 61.3 % ( 19/31 )

Nikolas was along with Caspar the best player on his team. He has solid size for the PG position and ball control, court vision and feel for assists, reads pick and roll well, but could be faster in transition. He has good timing for steals. The thing he should improve the most is shooting 3s.

Vasileios Kazamais 6’6 PF Aris Midea Thessaloniki (Greece) 03/10/07

MPG: 33:40

PIR: 19.2

PPG: 17.2

RPG: 4.0

APG: 5.5

SPG: 1.0

TPG: 3.2

BPG: 0.5

2FG: 43.3 % ( 13/30 )

3FG: 26.1 % ( 6/23 )

FT: 65.8 % ( 25/38 )

Without a doubt the best player of Aris, doing everything on the court. He was scoring, making assists, rebounds and collecting steals. Most often he goes to the left side to the rim, and knows to use his body to draw fouls. His defense can be improved, given that sometimes his body language looks lazy. He needs to work on shooting, especially 3s. Could use a few more pounds for the higher level.

Marko Volf 6’6 SG Bayern Munich (Germany) 04/30/10

MPG: 25:11

PIR: 4.0

PPG: 7.5

RPG: 2.8

APG: 2.0

SPG: 0.8

TPG: 3.8

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 9.1% ( 1/11 )

3FG: 53.3% ( 8/15 )

FT: 66.7% ( 4/6 )

Marko is the youngest player on this tournament being just 14 years old, but showed that he is not afraid, and he got big minutes on the court for a reason. Although his percentages for 2 were poor, his 3 point shooting and feel for the game kept him on the court, where in the upcoming years he could be a real prospect.

Javier Viguer 6’6 SF Valencia Basket (Spain) 02/26/08

MPG: 24:32

PIR: 8.5

PPG: 11.8

RPG: 4.2

APG: 1.2

SPG: 1.2

TPG: 2.8

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 50% ( 14/28 )

3FG: 26.7 & ( 4/15 )

FT: 77.8 % ( 7/9 )

Coming into this event, Javier should have been the best player of his team, but his performance overall and percentages were not so good. Either way there were some good things he did on the court, especially in his first game against Aris. He was shooting well off the dribble, reading the game solidly, and was active on rebounds and good in transition, using mostly the right side.