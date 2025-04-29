NBA announces early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm
The NBA released the official list of early entry candidates for the 2025 NBA Draft early Tuesday morning. A total of 106 players have declared as early entrants ahead of the two-day draft, scheduled for June 25 (First Round) and June 26 (Second Round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Players have until Sunday, June 15 at 5 p.m. ET to officially withdraw their names from draft consideration. Under NCAA rules, players seeking to retain their college eligibility must withdraw by Wednesday, May 28.
Early Entry Candidates — U.S. College and Domestic Leagues
Izan Almansa – Perth (Australia), 6-10, 2005 DOB
Ace Bailey – Rutgers, 6-10, Freshman
Chad Baker-Mazara – Auburn, 6-7, Senior
Quincy Ballard – Wichita State, 7-0, Senior
Nate Bittle – Oregon, 7-0, Senior
John Blackwell – Wisconsin, 6-4, Sophomore
Jaden Bradley – Arizona, 6-3, Junior
Carter Bryant – Arizona, 6-8, Freshman
Miles Byrd – San Diego State, 6-7, Sophomore
Rueben Chinyelu – Florida, 6-10, Sophomore
Alex Condon – Florida, 6-11, Sophomore
Tayton Conerway – Troy, 6-3, Senior
Melvin Council Jr. – St. Bonaventure, 6-4, Senior
Cedric Coward – Washington State, 6-6, Senior
Thierry Darlan – Delaware (NBA G League), 6-6, 2004 DOB
Tae Davis – Notre Dame, 6-9, Junior
Silas Demary Jr. – Georgia, 6-5, Sophomore
Egor Demin – BYU, 6-9, Freshman
Jerry Deng – Florida State, 6-9, Sophomore
Treysen Eaglestaff – North Dakota, 6-6, Junior
VJ Edgecombe Jr.– Baylor, 6-5, Freshman
Isaiah Evans – Duke, 6-6, Freshman
Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma, 6-4, Freshman
Elijah Fisher – Pacific, 6-6, Junior
Cooper Flagg – Duke, 6-9, Freshman
Boogie Fland – Arkansas, 6-2, Freshman
Rasheer Fleming – St. Joseph’s, 6-9, Junior
PJ Haggerty – Memphis, 6-3, Sophomore
Dylan Harper – Rutgers, 6-6, Freshman
Dominick Harris – UCLA, 6-3, Senior
Chris Howell – UC San Diego, 6-6, Junior
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State, 5-11, Sophomore
Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois, 6-6, Freshman
Tre Johnson – Texas, 6-6, Freshman
Karter Knox – Arkansas, 6-6, Freshman
Kobe Knox – South Florida, 6-5, Junior
Kon Knueppel – Duke, 6-7, Freshman
Toibu Lawal – Virginia Tech, 6-8, Junior
Yaxel Lendeborg – UAB, 6-9, Senior
Malique Lewis – SE Melbourne (Australia), 6-8, 2004 DOB
Brenen Lorient – North Texas, 6-9, Junior
Jaland Lowe – Pittsburgh, 6-2, Sophomore
RJ Luis Jr. – St. John’s, 6-7, Junior
Khaman Maluach – Duke, 7-2, Freshman
Nick Martinelli – Northwestern, 6-7, Junior
Camron McDowell – Northwestern Oklahoma State, 6-6, Junior
Devin McGlockton – Vanderbilt, 6-7, Junior
Liam McNeeley – Connecticut, 6-7, Freshman
Mackenzie Mgbako – Indiana, 6-8, Sophomore
Muodubem Muoneke – Green Bay/Real Betis (Spain), 6-5, 2003 DOB
Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina, 6-7, Sophomore
Asa Newell – Georgia, 6-11, Freshman
Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State, 7-0, Junior
Kebba Njie – Notre Dame, 6-10, Junior
Isaac Nogues – Rip City Remix (NBA G League), 6-5, 2004 DOB
AK Okereke – Cornell, 6-7, Junior
Otega Oweh – Kentucky, 6-4, Junior
Dink Pate – Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League), 6-6, 2006 DOB
Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn, 6-1, Freshman
Labaron Philon – Alabama, 6-4, Freshman
Jaron Pierre Jr. – Jacksonville State, 6-5, Senior
Drake Powell – North Carolina, 6-6, Freshman
Tyrese Proctor – Duke, 6-5, Junior
Devon Pryor – Texas, 6-7, Sophomore
Derik Queen – Maryland, 6-10, Freshman
Jase Richardson – Michigan State, 6-3, Freshman
Will Riley – Illinois, 6-8, Freshman
Omar Rowe – Morehouse, 6-5, Senior
Joson Sanon – Arizona State, 6-5, Freshman
Raysean Seamster – UT-Arlington, 6-8, Junior
Thomas Sorber – Georgetown, 6-10, Freshman
Adou Thiero – Arkansas, 6-8, Junior
Bruce Thornton Jr. – Ohio State, 6-2, Junior
Milos Uzan – Houston, 6-4, Junior
Brandon Walker – Montana State, 6-7, Junior
Jamir Watkins – Florida State, 6-7, Senior
Darrion Williams – Texas Tech, 6-6, Junior
Money Williams – Montana, 6-4, Sophomore
Danny Wolf – Michigan, 7-0, Junior
Early Entry Candidates — International Players
Mohammad Amini – Nancy (France), 6-7, 2005 DOB
Alec Anigbata – Ulm (Germany), 6-9, 2004 DOB
Neoklis Avdalas – Peristeri (Greece), 6-7, 2006 DOB
Bassala Bagayoko – Bilbao (Spain), 6-10, 2006 DOB
Joan Beringer – Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia), 6-11, 2006 DOB
Mohamed Diawara – Cholet (France), 6-9, 2005 DOB
Asim Djulovic – OKK Beograd (Serbia), 6-9, 2005 DOB
Noa Essengue – Ulm (Germany), 6-10, 2006 DOB
Mouhamed Faye – Reggio Emilia (Italy), 6-9, 2005 DOB
Lazar Gacic – OKK Beograd (Serbia), 6-11, 2005 DOB
Hugo Gonzalez – Real Madrid (Spain), 6-6, 2006 DOB
Ben Henshall – Perth (Australia), 6-5, 2004 DOB
Bogoljub Markovic – Mega Beograd (Serbia), 6-11, 2005 DOB
Paul Mbiya – Asvel (France), 6-11, 2005 DOB
Mathias M'Madi – Moron (Spain), 6-5, 2005 DOB
Eli John Ndiaye – Real Madrid (Spain), 6-8, 2004 DOB
Ousmane Ndiaye – Granada (Spain), 6-11, 2004 DOB
Zaion Nebot – Le Havre (France), 6-2, 2004 DOB
Saliou Niang – Trento (Italy), 6-7, 2004 DOB
Noah Penda – Le Mans (France), 6-7, 2005 DOB
Michael Ruzic – Joventut (Spain), 6-9, 2006 DOB
Ben Saraf – Ulm (Germany), 6-6, 2006 DOB
Alex Toohey – Sydney (Australia), 6-7, 2004 DOB
David Torresani – Treviso (Italy), 6-1, 2005 DOB
Nolan Traore – Saint Quentin (France), 6-4, 2006 DOB
Hansen Yang – Qingdao (China), 7-1, 2005 DOB
Rocco Zikarsky – Brisbane (Australia), 7-2, 2006 DOB