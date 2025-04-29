NBA announces early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm

The NBA released the official list of early entry candidates for the 2025 NBA Draft early Tuesday morning. A total of 106 players have declared as early entrants ahead of the two-day draft, scheduled for June 25 (First Round) and June 26 (Second Round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Players have until Sunday, June 15 at 5 p.m. ET to officially withdraw their names from draft consideration. Under NCAA rules, players seeking to retain their college eligibility must withdraw by Wednesday, May 28.

Early Entry Candidates — U.S. College and Domestic Leagues

Izan Almansa – Perth (Australia), 6-10, 2005 DOB

Ace Bailey – Rutgers, 6-10, Freshman

Chad Baker-Mazara – Auburn, 6-7, Senior

Quincy Ballard – Wichita State, 7-0, Senior

Nate Bittle – Oregon, 7-0, Senior

John Blackwell – Wisconsin, 6-4, Sophomore

Jaden Bradley – Arizona, 6-3, Junior

Carter Bryant – Arizona, 6-8, Freshman

Miles Byrd – San Diego State, 6-7, Sophomore

Rueben Chinyelu – Florida, 6-10, Sophomore

Alex Condon – Florida, 6-11, Sophomore

Tayton Conerway – Troy, 6-3, Senior

Melvin Council Jr. – St. Bonaventure, 6-4, Senior

Cedric Coward – Washington State, 6-6, Senior

Thierry Darlan – Delaware (NBA G League), 6-6, 2004 DOB

Tae Davis – Notre Dame, 6-9, Junior

Silas Demary Jr. – Georgia, 6-5, Sophomore

Egor Demin – BYU, 6-9, Freshman

Jerry Deng – Florida State, 6-9, Sophomore

Treysen Eaglestaff – North Dakota, 6-6, Junior

VJ Edgecombe Jr.– Baylor, 6-5, Freshman

Isaiah Evans – Duke, 6-6, Freshman

Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma, 6-4, Freshman

Elijah Fisher – Pacific, 6-6, Junior

Cooper Flagg – Duke, 6-9, Freshman

Boogie Fland – Arkansas, 6-2, Freshman

Rasheer Fleming – St. Joseph’s, 6-9, Junior

PJ Haggerty – Memphis, 6-3, Sophomore

Dylan Harper – Rutgers, 6-6, Freshman

Dominick Harris – UCLA, 6-3, Senior

Chris Howell – UC San Diego, 6-6, Junior

Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State, 5-11, Sophomore

Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois, 6-6, Freshman

Tre Johnson – Texas, 6-6, Freshman

Karter Knox – Arkansas, 6-6, Freshman

Kobe Knox – South Florida, 6-5, Junior

Kon Knueppel – Duke, 6-7, Freshman

Toibu Lawal – Virginia Tech, 6-8, Junior

Yaxel Lendeborg – UAB, 6-9, Senior

Malique Lewis – SE Melbourne (Australia), 6-8, 2004 DOB

Brenen Lorient – North Texas, 6-9, Junior

Jaland Lowe – Pittsburgh, 6-2, Sophomore

RJ Luis Jr. – St. John’s, 6-7, Junior

Khaman Maluach – Duke, 7-2, Freshman

Nick Martinelli – Northwestern, 6-7, Junior

Camron McDowell – Northwestern Oklahoma State, 6-6, Junior

Devin McGlockton – Vanderbilt, 6-7, Junior

Liam McNeeley – Connecticut, 6-7, Freshman

Mackenzie Mgbako – Indiana, 6-8, Sophomore

Muodubem Muoneke – Green Bay/Real Betis (Spain), 6-5, 2003 DOB

Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina, 6-7, Sophomore

Asa Newell – Georgia, 6-11, Freshman

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State, 7-0, Junior

Kebba Njie – Notre Dame, 6-10, Junior

Isaac Nogues – Rip City Remix (NBA G League), 6-5, 2004 DOB

AK Okereke – Cornell, 6-7, Junior

Otega Oweh – Kentucky, 6-4, Junior

Dink Pate – Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League), 6-6, 2006 DOB

Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn, 6-1, Freshman

Labaron Philon – Alabama, 6-4, Freshman

Jaron Pierre Jr. – Jacksonville State, 6-5, Senior

Drake Powell – North Carolina, 6-6, Freshman

Tyrese Proctor – Duke, 6-5, Junior

Devon Pryor – Texas, 6-7, Sophomore

Derik Queen – Maryland, 6-10, Freshman

Jase Richardson – Michigan State, 6-3, Freshman

Will Riley – Illinois, 6-8, Freshman

Omar Rowe – Morehouse, 6-5, Senior

Joson Sanon – Arizona State, 6-5, Freshman

Raysean Seamster – UT-Arlington, 6-8, Junior

Thomas Sorber – Georgetown, 6-10, Freshman

Adou Thiero – Arkansas, 6-8, Junior

Bruce Thornton Jr. – Ohio State, 6-2, Junior

Milos Uzan – Houston, 6-4, Junior

Brandon Walker – Montana State, 6-7, Junior

Jamir Watkins – Florida State, 6-7, Senior

Darrion Williams – Texas Tech, 6-6, Junior

Money Williams – Montana, 6-4, Sophomore

Danny Wolf – Michigan, 7-0, Junior

Early Entry Candidates — International Players

Mohammad Amini – Nancy (France), 6-7, 2005 DOB

Alec Anigbata – Ulm (Germany), 6-9, 2004 DOB

Neoklis Avdalas – Peristeri (Greece), 6-7, 2006 DOB

Bassala Bagayoko – Bilbao (Spain), 6-10, 2006 DOB

Joan Beringer – Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia), 6-11, 2006 DOB

Mohamed Diawara – Cholet (France), 6-9, 2005 DOB

Asim Djulovic – OKK Beograd (Serbia), 6-9, 2005 DOB

Noa Essengue – Ulm (Germany), 6-10, 2006 DOB

Mouhamed Faye – Reggio Emilia (Italy), 6-9, 2005 DOB

Lazar Gacic – OKK Beograd (Serbia), 6-11, 2005 DOB

Hugo Gonzalez – Real Madrid (Spain), 6-6, 2006 DOB

Ben Henshall – Perth (Australia), 6-5, 2004 DOB

Bogoljub Markovic – Mega Beograd (Serbia), 6-11, 2005 DOB

Paul Mbiya – Asvel (France), 6-11, 2005 DOB

Mathias M'Madi – Moron (Spain), 6-5, 2005 DOB

Eli John Ndiaye – Real Madrid (Spain), 6-8, 2004 DOB

Ousmane Ndiaye – Granada (Spain), 6-11, 2004 DOB

Zaion Nebot – Le Havre (France), 6-2, 2004 DOB

Saliou Niang – Trento (Italy), 6-7, 2004 DOB

Noah Penda – Le Mans (France), 6-7, 2005 DOB

Michael Ruzic – Joventut (Spain), 6-9, 2006 DOB

Ben Saraf – Ulm (Germany), 6-6, 2006 DOB

Alex Toohey – Sydney (Australia), 6-7, 2004 DOB

David Torresani – Treviso (Italy), 6-1, 2005 DOB

Nolan Traore – Saint Quentin (France), 6-4, 2006 DOB

Hansen Yang – Qingdao (China), 7-1, 2005 DOB

Rocco Zikarsky – Brisbane (Australia), 7-2, 2006 DOB