AJ Dybantsa (6’9, 210, SG/SF – BYU)
Dybantsa led Team Flight in scoring with 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), showcasing his dynamic offensive arsenal. He finished tough drives at the rim with excellent body control, knocked down contested midrange pull-ups, and flashed his developing perimeter shooting. His quick crossover, sharp jab-steps, and ability to get downhill made him a constant threat in half-court sets. As always, his athleticism stood out—throwing down multiple highlight-reel dunks, including alley-oop finishes and powerful slashes to the basket. Dybantsa also contributed on the glass with 9 rebounds and added 3 assists.
Darius Acuff (6’2, 180, PG – Arkansas)
Acuff poured in 22 points on a high-volume outing, shooting 10-24 from the field and 2-11 from deep. He confidently hunted his shots and showed his ability to score at all three levels, mixing in deep threes, smooth floaters, and pull-up jumpers. While he did finish at the rim on occasion, his below-the-rim finishing remains a concern, as he had several shots blocked—something to watch at higher levels. Despite logging only 2 assists to 3 turnovers, he made some impressive reads, including a nearly half-court lob to Sadiq White to open the second half. Acuff also added 3 steals defensively, using quick hands in passing lanes.
Meleek Thomas (6’3, 180, PG/SG – Arkansas)
Thomas looked for his shot early and often but stayed efficient, finishing with 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT). His handle is advanced, using a variety of dribble moves to create space, often setting up his signature step-back jumper. While not typically a high-flyer, he electrified the gym with the play of the night—posterizing Kiyan Anthony with a thunderous dunk. He also showed good vision, dishing out 4 assists without committing a turnover.
Jasper Johnson (6’4, 180, PG/SG – Kentucky)
Arguably the biggest snub from the McDonald’s All-American Game, Johnson took advantage of the Jordan Brand stage. He played within the flow, displaying his deep shooting range (2-6 from three) and athleticism in transition, including a clean two-handed dunk off an outlet pass. Johnson finished with 12 points (5-9 FG) and grabbed 5 rebounds, while showcasing his length, quickness, and polished ball skills.
Chris Cenac (6’10, 230, PF – Houston)
Cenac contributed 11 points on 4-9 shooting, doing most of his damage around the rim as a cutter and offensive rebounder. He had a highlight tip-dunk and even showed a glimpse of perimeter skill with a step-back three. He hit both of his free throws and battled on the glass, finishing with 6 rebounds (4 offensive). Foul trouble limited his impact defensively, an issue that surfaced during his senior season as well.
Sadiq White (6’8, 195, SF – Syracuse)
White played his role to perfection, scoring an efficient 10 points on 4-5 shooting. All of his makes came at the rim, including a soaring tip-dunk and three assisted finishes as a cutter and lob target. He hit both free throws but didn’t make much of an impact elsewhere, finishing with 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal.
Jalen Haralson (6’7, 215, PG/SG – Notre Dame)
Haralson was most effective off the ball, scoring on timely cuts and finishing two impressive alley-oops—one a reverse finish mid-air. He didn’t make any jumpers but was efficient around the rim, scoring 9 points on 4-7 shooting. His versatility stood out, showing the ability to play on or off the ball and defend multiple positions.
Davion Hannah (6’5, 175, SG – Alabama)
Though he missed all three of his three-point attempts, Hannah brought energy and athleticism, finishing with 8 points (4-7 FG). He caught multiple alley-oops and displayed his vertical explosiveness, highlighted by a defensive gem where he pinned Cameron Boozer’s layup against the backboard.
Nikolas Khamenia (6’8, 210, PF – Duke)
Khamenia had a quiet night, scoring all 5 of his points after regulation during the Elam Ending. He went 2-6 from the field and 1-3 from deep, flashing a smooth shooting stroke and finishing a strong drive to the basket. He added 1 rebound and 1 block.
CJ Ingram (6’6, 195, SF – Florida)
Ingram scored both of his field goals on transition finishes, including a two-handed dunk and a layup off an outlet pass. He finished with 4 points on 2-6 shooting and missed all 3 of his three-point attempts. While this wasn’t his most impactful showing, Ingram remains a rising prospect with intriguing physical tools.
Jalen Reece (6’0, 175, PG – LSU)
Reece showed his quickness and ability to break down defenders off the dribble but struggled to finish plays, scoring just 2 points on free throws (2-4 FT). He forced several three-point attempts, missing all three. He displayed good vision at times but played a bit loose, finishing with 4 assists and 3 turnovers. Reece was active defensively, jumping passing lanes for 3 steals.
Jerry Easter (6’3, 185, PG/SG – USC)
Easter struggled offensively, going scoreless on 0-3 shooting. However, he showed good feel as a playmaker, recording 4 assists to just 2 turnovers. He set up highlight lobs to Davion Hannah and Jalen Haralson and added 4 rebounds, including 2 on the offensive glass.