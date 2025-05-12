Team Flight may have fallen short in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, but several of their top prospects made strong impressions with highlight plays and standout performances. From AJ Dybantsa’s explosive scoring to Darius Acuff’s fearless shot creation, this group showcased plenty of next-level talent.

AJ Dybantsa (6’9, 210, SG/SF – BYU)

Dybantsa led Team Flight in scoring with 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), showcasing his dynamic offensive arsenal. He finished tough drives at the rim with excellent body control, knocked down contested midrange pull-ups, and flashed his developing perimeter shooting. His quick crossover, sharp jab-steps, and ability to get downhill made him a constant threat in half-court sets. As always, his athleticism stood out—throwing down multiple highlight-reel dunks, including alley-oop finishes and powerful slashes to the basket. Dybantsa also contributed on the glass with 9 rebounds and added 3 assists.

Darius Acuff (6’2, 180, PG – Arkansas)

Acuff poured in 22 points on a high-volume outing, shooting 10-24 from the field and 2-11 from deep. He confidently hunted his shots and showed his ability to score at all three levels, mixing in deep threes, smooth floaters, and pull-up jumpers. While he did finish at the rim on occasion, his below-the-rim finishing remains a concern, as he had several shots blocked—something to watch at higher levels. Despite logging only 2 assists to 3 turnovers, he made some impressive reads, including a nearly half-court lob to Sadiq White to open the second half. Acuff also added 3 steals defensively, using quick hands in passing lanes.

Meleek Thomas (6’3, 180, PG/SG – Arkansas)

Thomas looked for his shot early and often but stayed efficient, finishing with 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT). His handle is advanced, using a variety of dribble moves to create space, often setting up his signature step-back jumper. While not typically a high-flyer, he electrified the gym with the play of the night—posterizing Kiyan Anthony with a thunderous dunk. He also showed good vision, dishing out 4 assists without committing a turnover.

Jasper Johnson (6’4, 180, PG/SG – Kentucky)

Arguably the biggest snub from the McDonald’s All-American Game, Johnson took advantage of the Jordan Brand stage. He played within the flow, displaying his deep shooting range (2-6 from three) and athleticism in transition, including a clean two-handed dunk off an outlet pass. Johnson finished with 12 points (5-9 FG) and grabbed 5 rebounds, while showcasing his length, quickness, and polished ball skills.

Chris Cenac (6’10, 230, PF – Houston)

Cenac contributed 11 points on 4-9 shooting, doing most of his damage around the rim as a cutter and offensive rebounder. He had a highlight tip-dunk and even showed a glimpse of perimeter skill with a step-back three. He hit both of his free throws and battled on the glass, finishing with 6 rebounds (4 offensive). Foul trouble limited his impact defensively, an issue that surfaced during his senior season as well.

Sadiq White (6’8, 195, SF – Syracuse)

White played his role to perfection, scoring an efficient 10 points on 4-5 shooting. All of his makes came at the rim, including a soaring tip-dunk and three assisted finishes as a cutter and lob target. He hit both free throws but didn’t make much of an impact elsewhere, finishing with 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Jalen Haralson (6’7, 215, PG/SG – Notre Dame)

Haralson was most effective off the ball, scoring on timely cuts and finishing two impressive alley-oops—one a reverse finish mid-air. He didn’t make any jumpers but was efficient around the rim, scoring 9 points on 4-7 shooting. His versatility stood out, showing the ability to play on or off the ball and defend multiple positions.

Davion Hannah (6’5, 175, SG – Alabama)

Though he missed all three of his three-point attempts, Hannah brought energy and athleticism, finishing with 8 points (4-7 FG). He caught multiple alley-oops and displayed his vertical explosiveness, highlighted by a defensive gem where he pinned Cameron Boozer’s layup against the backboard.

Nikolas Khamenia (6’8, 210, PF – Duke)

Khamenia had a quiet night, scoring all 5 of his points after regulation during the Elam Ending. He went 2-6 from the field and 1-3 from deep, flashing a smooth shooting stroke and finishing a strong drive to the basket. He added 1 rebound and 1 block.

CJ Ingram (6’6, 195, SF – Florida)

Ingram scored both of his field goals on transition finishes, including a two-handed dunk and a layup off an outlet pass. He finished with 4 points on 2-6 shooting and missed all 3 of his three-point attempts. While this wasn’t his most impactful showing, Ingram remains a rising prospect with intriguing physical tools.

Jalen Reece (6’0, 175, PG – LSU)

Reece showed his quickness and ability to break down defenders off the dribble but struggled to finish plays, scoring just 2 points on free throws (2-4 FT). He forced several three-point attempts, missing all three. He displayed good vision at times but played a bit loose, finishing with 4 assists and 3 turnovers. Reece was active defensively, jumping passing lanes for 3 steals.

Jerry Easter (6’3, 185, PG/SG – USC)

Easter struggled offensively, going scoreless on 0-3 shooting. However, he showed good feel as a playmaker, recording 4 assists to just 2 turnovers. He set up highlight lobs to Davion Hannah and Jalen Haralson and added 4 rebounds, including 2 on the offensive glass.