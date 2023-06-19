They might not all make you pay from beyond the arc, but this class of shooting guards has a good deal of overall talent and depth. The group consists of sharpshooters and incredible athletes that are sure to be productive once they get their opportunity in the NBA.

1. Gradey Dick 6-8 205 Kansas Jayhawks

In terms of natural shooters, Gradey Dick is the top of the class. The star freshman helped the Jayhawks earn a second consecutive one-seed in the NCAA Tournament with his outstanding 3-point shooting and exceptional play in transition. His elite level shooting ability makes him a great fit with the potential to develop into an All-Star if he grows as a shot-creator as well. His narrow shoulders could make adding significant weight a challenge, but he has shown the athleticism and speed to hang with NBA athletes, and his Klay Thompson-esque offensive game should allow him to thrive.

2. Ausar Thompson 6-7 205 Overtime Elite

Auser is a freakish athlete in his own right and figures to go somewhere in the mid-lottery area. A more balanced all-around game and a slightly more reliable 3-point jumper makes Auser the preferred Thompson twin for some. Ausar possesses a higher floor with his versatile, lockdown defense and could make a larger impact, than Amen, early in their careers. His form has made a bigger transformation and looks more reliable. He still has work to do on his shooting, but looks ahead of Amen as far as shot mechanics.

3. Kobe Bufkin 6-5 185 Michigan Wolverines

Bufkin’s development in Jett Howard’s absence this season catapulted the Wolverine sophomore not just into the first round, but also the lottery in our latest mock draft. His increased role late in the season allowed him to showcase the three-level scoring and two-way impact that scouts couldn’t fully see in a complimentary role in his first season and a half in Ann Arbor. Bufkin is less ready than some of the other prospects on this list, but has a lot of upside left to develop. Some scouts envision a Jordan Poole type of ascension at the NBA level.

4. Jordan Hawkins 6-5 190 Connecticut Huskies

If anyone is going to rival Gradey Dick for purest shooter in the draft, it’s Jordan Hawkins. His smooth shooting stroke and clutch play helped the Connecticut Huskies to their first national championship since 2014 and enhanced his draft stock. Hawkins has a non-stop motor creating space for himself off the ball and is a knock down catch and shoot artist. While there are some limitations physically that keep him from finishing in traffic, he benefits from how much today’s league values shooting ability. His role likely won’t extend beyond a premier shooter and solid defender, but there will always be a place as long as his shot is falling.

5. Keyonte George 6-4 185 Baylor Bears

Prior to his ankle injury late in the season that limited him in the NCAA Tournament, George was among the most productive freshman in college basketball for the Bears. His slick floor game and lower-body strength will translate to the next level, but without elite athleticism or consistent, reliable production outside of his jumper, he could be a bit of a risk if taken in the lottery. George has had some weight issues in off-seasons, so staying dedicated to a quality diet after hitting the league will be imperative. After a great combine showing in workouts, George stands a real chance to get drafted in the lottery and possibly be the third player selected off this list.

6. Maxwell Lewis 6-7 195 Pepperdine Waves

The lengthy 3-and-D prospect can shoot it from all over the floor and could blossom into an All-Star as he further develops his skillset with the right coaching after leaving the game of basketball for a time during the most crucial stage of his development. Still, as one of the biggest boom-or-bust players in this year’s class, it’s difficult to project who he’ll be at the next level. Though not regarded as a likely lottery selection, Lewis has a wide range of potential outcomes on draft night and will benefit by landing in the right situation.

7. Dariq Whitehead 6-7 220 Duke Blue Devils

Whitehead came into the season as one of the highest rated recruits in the country, but a preseason foot injury ruined what could have been a championship season for the Blue Devils. It’s no coincidence that the team started to click as he emerged as a star on the wing for the ACC Tournament champions. Staying healthy and improving as a shot-creator inside the arc will be critical for Whitehead as he looks to develop back into the form that made him a five-star recruit. He is still on the shelf and did not work out for teams, so it remains to be seen whether he showed enough in high school and limited time at Duke to convince a team to roll the dice on him despite a miserable freshman season. Some scouts have questioned his competitiveness and passion for the game, so there are multiple questions (health and dedication), that a team must feel confident about.

8. Ben Sheppard 6-5 185 Belmont Bruins

Sheppard was the biggest winner at the NBA Draft combine using a great performance to become a possible first round selection. While the Belmont senior has some limitations due to being older and lacking great physicality, the positives have scouts intrigued with his ability to help a team quickly. Sheppard struggled from the line throughout his college career, but stepped up his three point shooting each year, making it a strength to his game. He’s a heady, team guy and his ability to pass and play unselfish makes him a possible late first round pick.

9. Terquavion Smith 6-4 165 North Carolina State Wolfpack

Smith is an undersized shooting guard who has solid shooting and athleticism but struggles due to not having a true position and at 165 lbs is a potential liability on the defensive end. Smith is projected as a likely early second rounder with a chance to grab a spot in the late first round. He is an electrifying athlete, however his lack of size is a concern. He had a solid season, but could have been more efficient, shooting just 33% from three.

10. Amari Bailey 6-5 185 UCLA Bruins

Bailey, along with Sheppard, was among the winners of the NBA Combine and has an outside shot at the first round because of it. He seemed to improve each game for the Bruins this season, which culminated in a strong display running an offense at the NBA Combine scrimmages. After receiving positive feedback from scouts, Bailey opted to roll the dice and stay in the draft and see how high he could rise after a terrific week.